Exeter and Falmouth unis cancel or refund student rents
Some students living in university accommodation in the south west of England will have their rent waivered during lockdown if they do not return.
The University of Exeter and Falmouth University have decided to cancel or refund rent for students.
Falmouth University CEO Peter Cox is calling for government help as this decision comes at a "significant financial cost" to the university.
Some Plymouth University students have demanded rent money back.
Mr Cox said: "We would like to see support from the government and we are lobbying for that."
The decision came at a time when the "Covid costs of the last nine months have been many millions of pounds".
Rent money is needed to "fund the educational mission of the universities", he added.
The University of Exeter said it had listened closely to the students and thanked those who had given feedback.
The rule, which also applies to students who have contracts which were arranged through the university, began on 4 January and is expected to stay in place until mid-February.