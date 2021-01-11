Teignmouth: Watercraft rider died same day he bought vessel
A 22-year-old man who died when he came off a personal watercraft in the sea off Devon had only bought it that day, an inquest has heard.
Billy Cochrane bought the Yamaha craft with his friend and was riding it at Teignmouth in May 2020 when he drowned, Plymouth Coroner's Court heard.
The £5,000 craft had no defects but Mr Cochrane was not wearing a life jacket, the inquest was told.
Senior coroner Ian Arrow concluded the death was accidental.
'Black blip'
Mr Cochrane, a builder originally from High Wycombe but who had lived in Torbay since December 2019, bought the vessel with his friend, Logan Crook.
They took turns to ride the craft, with Mr Crook saying in a statement he travelled on the 110-horsepower machine at 75mph (120km/h) on the calm sea on 26 May 2020.
He said Mr Cochrane was "very competitive" and was taking it out for "one last time" just before 21:00 BST on the River Teign and into the sea.
He said he took his eyes off Mr Cochrane for a moment before seeing a "black blip" about a quarter of a mile out.
He said he knew Mr Cochrane was a good swimmer and expected to see him swim back, but raised the alarm after becoming concerned.
An inshore lifeboat recovered Mr Cochrane, who was confirmed dead at Torbay Hospital after attempts to resuscitate him.
Det Con Ann Cain, from Devon and Cornwall Police, told the coroner that officers believed it was a "tragic accident" involving a "very powerful craft" and the rider not wearing a life jacket.
Billy's mother, Martine Cochrane, told the hearing her son was an experienced rider.
Mr Arrow said Mr Cochrane seemed "to have become parted from the jet ski and sadly had no life jacket on at that time".