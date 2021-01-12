BBC News

New waste charges at Plymouth recycling centre

Published
People will have to pay to take certain waste to Chelson Meadow recycling centre from the end of January.

Plymouth City Council confirmed charges will be in place for soil, rubble, plasterboard and asbestos.

Some have argued it penalises people carrying out home improvements and will lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

Labour Cabinet member Sue Dann said it was a difficult decision set against unprecedented financial challenges.

From 26 January, soil and rubble will be £2.40 per bag or item, plasterboard £6 per bag or sheet, and bonded asbestos £11 per bag or sheet.

Conservative group leader Nick Kelly said council tax-payers expected their waste to be handled free of charge.

Mr Kelly said: "It's almost as if Plymouth Labour have declared war on any DIY-er in Plymouth."

Councillor Dann said the charges would bring the council into line with its neighbours, and the aim was to change behaviour to reduce waste, encourage reuse and recycling, as well as raise money.

With regards to fly-tipping, she said enforcement had taken place during the pandemic, with fixed penalties issued and trials of CCTV cameras in hotspots.

Recycling centres across Devon and Cornwall are open for essential visits during the latest lockdown.

