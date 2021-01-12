Murder inquiry launched in Northam as woman in 80s found dead
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a woman in her 80s.
The victim, who is yet to be identified, was found at a property on J.H. Taylor Drive in Northam, Bideford in Devon on Monday morning after "concerns for the welfare of a woman".
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers added inquiries remain ongoing to identify and inform next of kin.
A police cordon and scene guard remain in place whilst emergency services carry out investigation work.
