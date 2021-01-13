Covid: Dartmoor National Park 'appalled' by London visitors
Dartmoor National Park authorities are "appalled and upset" that people from as far as London have been visiting during lockdown.
Ranger Rob Steemson said they had been liaising with the police about the number of visitors over the weekend.
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said people were encouraged "to stay locally where you live".
You should not travel outside your local area to exercise, according to government guidance.
Devon and Cornwall Police's Alison Hernandez said: "They're [Dartmoor National Park] really concerned that they're seeing visitors from Exeter, even London, still coming down and using our outside space."
Police are stepping up patrols across the Devon moorland, but residents are worried about the number of visitors.
Mr Steemson said the local community was calling for car parks to be closed, but added: "We're not allowed to do that at this moment in time under the current guidance."
However, the National Park has cordoned off one car park on Dartmoor because residents have said they are concerned about people getting too close.
The National Park has said the lockdown rules are clear - no camping, no picnics and no caravans staying overnight.
Exercising "within your local village, town or part of the city where you live" is absolutely fine, added Ms Hernandez.
Dartmoor rangers have said they will report any groups they see to the police.
A deputy chief constable said "people are beginning to flout" lockdown rules, following hundreds of coronavirus breaches over the weekend.
