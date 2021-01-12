Black Lives Matter: Exeter Buller statue to be moved after review
- Published
Councillors have voted for an "iconic" city statue to be removed following the Black Lives Matter movement.
A council review into the "continued appropriateness" of the 1905 Buller statue in Exeter recommended it was relocated due to the army general's connection to the British Empire.
Exeter councillors voted in favour of the report's findings.
It has been estimated that relocation from outside Exeter College will cost a minimum of £25,000.
'Inappropriate'
Dr Todd Gray, from the University of Exeter, said General Sir Redvers Buller was "a very straightforward wealthy elite empire man" who distinguished himself in the army in the Boer War in South Africa in the 1880s, before his competence as a leader was criticised.
"It's part of that public humiliation, of him being thrown out of the army, that produces this statue which is one of the most iconic in the South West.
"It is a tremendous statue," he said.
He added that the "triumphant" nature and prominence of the statue outside Exeter College "annoys some people".
The review said: "The current location is inappropriate because it is outside an educational establishment which includes young people from diverse backgrounds."
An Exeter City Council spokesman said: "The Buller statue has become a cause of some public debate not only because of the man it portrays, but also because of the names carved on the plinth of colonial campaigns which sought to advance British imperialist interests in other countries.
"The statue and plinth are Grade II listed, and as such any relocation or changes made to it require formal listed building consent."
It is not clear where the statue will be moved.
Councillors also voted for temporary information boards to be erected near the statue.