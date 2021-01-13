Covid: Wolverhampton men fined after drive to Devon
Two men in a car from the Midlands have been fined for coronavirus breaches after being found in a Devon town about 190 miles (305km) away.
Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted that the two in the vehicle registered in Wolverhampton were in Brixham "with no excuse to be so far from home".
Officers added that while issuing fixed penalty notices "the smell of alcohol became apparent" from the pair.
The driver had been taken into custody and was "facing a ban", they said.
A picture tweeted by officers showed a breathalyser result of 53 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal drink-drive limit is 22 micrograms.
Government guidance says people must not leave their home under the current lockdown unless it is necessary.
They are also advised to not travel outside their local area.
