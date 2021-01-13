BBC News

Covid: Wolverhampton men fined after drive to Devon

image copyrightDevon and Cornwall Police
image captionOne breathalyser test showed a result of more than twice the legal drink-drive limit

Two men in a car from the Midlands have been fined for coronavirus breaches after being found in a Devon town about 190 miles (305km) away.

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted that the two in the vehicle registered in Wolverhampton were in Brixham "with no excuse to be so far from home".

Officers added that while issuing fixed penalty notices "the smell of alcohol became apparent" from the pair.

The driver had been taken into custody and was "facing a ban", they said.

image captionThe car from Wolverhampton was found in Brixham, about 190 miles away

A picture tweeted by officers showed a breathalyser result of 53 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal drink-drive limit is 22 micrograms.

Government guidance says people must not leave their home under the current lockdown unless it is necessary.

They are also advised to not travel outside their local area.

