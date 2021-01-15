BBC News

Northam murder: Charge over death of 77-year-old woman

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice were called to JH Taylor Drive in Northam following "concerns for the welfare of a woman"

A 35-year-old man is due to appear in court accused of murdering a 77-year-old woman in Devon.

Carol Hart was found dead on Monday at a property on JH Taylor Drive in Northam, Bideford, by police who were called with concerns about her welfare.

Michael Robinson, from Northam, will appear before magistrates in Barnstaple on Friday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Mrs Hart's family was being supported by specialist officers.

Related Topics

  • Bideford
  • Northam

Related Internet Links

  • Devon and Cornwall Police

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.