Northam murder: Charge over death of 77-year-old woman
A 35-year-old man is due to appear in court accused of murdering a 77-year-old woman in Devon.
Carol Hart was found dead on Monday at a property on JH Taylor Drive in Northam, Bideford, by police who were called with concerns about her welfare.
Michael Robinson, from Northam, will appear before magistrates in Barnstaple on Friday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Mrs Hart's family was being supported by specialist officers.
