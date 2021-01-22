Kingsbridge 'underground explosion': Residents return home
- Published
Residents have been allowed to return home after a major incident was declared following "multiple explosions underground".
Western Power Distribution said there had been a "cable fault" in Church Street in Kingsbridge, Devon.
The street was closed on Thursday while firefighters and engineers attend the scene.
One person was treated at the scene for carbon monoxide inhalation, police said.
Devon Police said residents reported "multiple explosions underground" at about 11:50 GMT.
Other residents said there had been a "burnt smell" and "tremors" in the street before emergency services arrived.
The force said the cause had since been confirmed as an "isolated low-voltage cable" and it was "no longer being treated as a major incident".
An emergency reception centre was set up to temporarily house about 25 residents evacuated from their homes.
They were allowed to return home on Thursday evening, police said.
Western Power Distribution said engineers were carrying out repairs after about 100 customers were affected by the cable fault.
Wales & West Utilities said "no evidence of a gas leak" had been found at any of the affected properties, and the issue was "not related to the gas network".