Ilfracombe stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
- Published
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in a park.
Police were called to Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe, Devon just before 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 19-year-old man had been stabbed and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital near Plymouth.
No arrests have been made yet, Devon and Cornwall Police said.Officers are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.