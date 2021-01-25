BBC News

Ilfracombe stabbing: Two held for attempted murder

image captionThe stabbing took place at Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe, Devon

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old victim was attacked at Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe, Devon on Saturday evening.

He remains in hospital after police were called at about 22:50 GMT.

Police said a 21-year-old man from Bideford and a 29-year-old man from Barnstaple had been arrested and were in police custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

