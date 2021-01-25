BBC News

Fire at Totnes school recorded as arson by police

image captionFlames were seen rising from KEVICC Community College in Totnes, Devon

A fire that broke out at a secondary school has been recorded as arson by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Emergency services were called to the King Edward VI Community College in Totnes, Devon, on Friday evening.

Local officers believe the fire was started deliberately and are investigating.

Police and firefighters attended the scene at KEVICC shortly after 19:00 GMT, where flames could be seen riding high above a portable building.

Investigating officers are appealing to the community for any information relating to the fire.

image captionFirefighters tackled the fire at the community college on Friday

