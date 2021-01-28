Ilfracombe stabbing: Two charged with attempted murder
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing left a man with life-threatening injuries.
A 19-year-old man was attacked at Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe, Devon on Saturday evening.
He was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a stable condition said police.
Callum Pillman, 21, of Heathfield Road, Bideford, and Shaun Taylor, 29, of Crosslands, Barnstaple, are due to appear before Exeter magistrates later.
