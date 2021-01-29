University of Exeter extends student rent cancellation
- Published
Students unable to return to their University of Exeter accommodation will not be charged rent until 8 March at the earliest.
The university has extended its promise to waive rent charges for lockdown.
Initially the university promised to cancel rent until mid-February.
This rule is applicable for students living in university accommodation or whose contracts were organised through the university, who have not returned to their accommodation.
Students will continue to have online teaching during this time.
The University of Exeter said it was advised by the Department of Education on Wednesday that the current restrictions on education would remain in place until at least 8 March.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said this would be the earliest schools in England could reopen.
The university said it understood the need to continue to limit the spread of the coronavirus and advised students not to travel to term time accommodation at this time.