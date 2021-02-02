Covid: Lockdown support 'makes all the difference'
- Published
A woman who feels like her family has been "ripped out from under my feet" due to lockdown has described how telephone support has helped her.
Jackie Coad lives with her husband who has dementia and has been receiving support from a volunteer "befriender", Teresa Cartwright for eight months.
Mrs Coad said: "It's a good feeling to know she is there."
The Torbay Community Helpline, which organises the service, is urgently calling for more volunteers.
The helpline provides a mental health triage service for people suffering through the crisis but needs more people with counselling skills to come forward to help as "befrienders".
Mrs Coad said the service had made a lot of difference to her "because I can say what I want to to my befriender... and I'm not upsetting my children".
"The kids think I am quite chirpy, even if I don't feel chirpy," she said.
"It is hard some days and she makes all the difference."
Mrs Coad said pre-pandemic she had been used to her large family coming in and out of her house daily but not being able to see them had been difficult.
Volunteer befriender, Teresa Cartwright is currently supporting four people, whom she phones weekly for a catch up.
She said potential befrienders needed to be non-judgemental and a good listener.
"It has got worse... the crisis point seems to be we are coming up to a year and we are still in a very difficult situation," she said.
The helpline said nearly 600 people had contacted them saying their mental health was suffering and while some were struggling with complex issues, others just needed to hear a friendly voice through the befriending service.
A spokesperson said: "We are seeing more and more people who are suffering as a result of this latest lockdown and we need to be able to help them."
