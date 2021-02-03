North Devon 'smart' bins could be rolled out in litter battle
Solar-powered 'smart' bins could be introduced in rural areas to stop the countryside being "blighted by litter".
The bins, which send an electronic signal when they are nearly full, are among measures agreed in a crackdown on litter by North Devon councillors.
They can fit up to seven times more rubbish than a standard bin as the waste gets compacted several times a day.
The council will now apply for government funding of £25,000.
The measure forms part of a new litter strategy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
Monday's strategy and resources committee saw members agree to measures that aim to create a "culture where it is totally unacceptable to drop or leave litter lying in the environment".
The new bins should require emptying less frequently, meaning resources can be spent tackling the urban areas where littering causes the most problems, the council said.
The technology allows the bins to collect energy even if they are not in direct sunlight.
Councillor Netti Pearson, lead member for the environment, said when villages and countryside were "blighted by litter, our ability to enjoy our local environment is reduced and so too is our wellbeing".
