Plymouth: One dead and two rescued in house fire
- Published
A man has died in a house fire, emergency services have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to Briardale Road in Plymouth, Devon, after reports of smoke and flames rising from a property.
Insp Gavin Hammett from Devon and Cornwall Police told the BBC one man had died and two others had been treated for smoke inhalation.
Four fire crews were sent to the blaze shortly before midday. It has now been extinguished.
