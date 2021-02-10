Investigation launched into Plympton barn fire
- Published
An investigation has been launched after a large fire in a barn on Tuesday evening.
Crews from across Devon tackled the blaze after explosions were heard in Plympton, Devon.
The building contained farm machinery, a diesel tank and an "unknown quantity" of fertilizer, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fire Incident Commander Sean Davis said no-one was hurt in the fire, which was "particularly difficult" to put out.
The fire service was alerted at about 18:00 GMT on Monday and initially sent two engines from Plympton and Greenbank.
Crews were later dispatched from Totnes, Ivybridge, Bovey Tracey, Yelverton and Plymstock, with about 30 firefighters trying to contain the spread and extinguish the fire at its peak.
Mr Davis said the extent of the blaze meant the "structural integrity" of the barn was compromised so firefighters had to work to put it out entirely from the outside for safety reasons
He added the time it took to source sufficient water meant the initial phase of the response was about containing the fire and stopping it spreading.
Mr Davis said the investigation into the cause of the fire would continue on Wednesday.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.