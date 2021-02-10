Army general statue in Exeter: Council drops relocation plan
Plans to move a statue of an army general have been dropped because of a new law on historic monuments.
Exeter City Council voted unanimously to abandon plans to move the depiction of General Sir Redvers Buller.
A new law on cultural and historic heritage will "make clear that historic monuments should be retained and explained".
A review of the statue had recommended it be moved due to the soldier's connection to the British Empire.
In January, Exeter City Council agreed an application should be made for listing building consent for the relocation of the statue from a roundabout near the Exeter College entrance to an alternative location.
However, recent comments by Robert Jenrick MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, made it clear such applications are unlikely to be successful.
The new law would give Mr Jenrick power to call in any application and ensure the law is followed.
Tuesday's council meeting heard it was considered unlikely that any bid to move to Buller statue would be successful, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council reaffirmed their support for other recommendations made in January, including establishing a working group to develop an Anti-Racism Strategy.
An arts-based engagement project with residents is also set to be established, through a public art working group in conjunction with the University of Exeter and Exeter Culture, to consider the role of public art and create a new public art strategy in the city.
Temporary information boards are still set to be erected near to the statue, while consideration it set to be given to whether the statement "He saved Natal" on the plinth should be removed.
