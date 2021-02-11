Man denies murdering 77-year-old woman in Northam
A man has denied murdering a 77-year-old woman who was found dead at her home in north Devon.
Michael Robinson, 35, of Northam, near Bideford, is accused of murdering Carol Hart who was found dead by police on 11 January in JH Taylor Drive, Northam.
Mr Robinson appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link from Exeter Prison.
Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case for a provisional trial date of 5 July at Exeter Crown Court and remanded Mr Robinson in custody.
