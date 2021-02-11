Huge fire breaks out across Dartmoor near Tavistock
A huge fire has broken out across an area of moorland in Dartmoor, Devon.
Rob Steemson, Dartmoor national Park emergency officer, estimated the blaze to be about 5km (3.1 miles) wide and continuing to spread.
Mr Steemson said the fire, which could be seen about 20 miles away in Plymouth, was being stoked by fierce south-westerly winds.
The blaze is on remote moorland near Tavistock and no residents or animals are thought to have been injured.
A Devon and Somerset Fire spokesperson said 10 appliances were in attendance at Tavy Cleave.
The fire service has asked members of the public to avoid the area.
Mr Steemson said the area on fire was "general moorland" made up of heather, gorse and bracken.
He said many Dartmoor residents were trained in dealing with fires of this nature but had not yet been asked to go out.
Mr Steemson said he believed firefighters were not directly trying to put out the blaze because of the strength of the winds.
He said: "All being well it will peter out when it goes out of the wind and into the river valleys."
In Cornwall a blaze tore through nearly 50 acres of the Rosenannon Downs Nature Reserve near Wadebridge on Wednesday.
That fire was also driven by strong winds and could be seen 18 miles (28km) away according to firefighters.
