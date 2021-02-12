Hunting webinar: Man from Sherborne charged
A man has been charged with a Hunting Act offence in relation to the content of a webinar.
Mark Hankinson, of Sherborne, Dorset, is accused of intentionally encouraging or assisting others to commit an offence under the Hunting Act 2004.
Devon and Cornwall Police, which is leading the investigation on behalf of all UK forces, said the alleged offence happened on 11 August, 2020.
Mr Hankinson, 60, is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on 4 March.
Police said they launched an investigation after the content of webinars held on 11 and 13 August on the theme of hunting was brought to their attention .
