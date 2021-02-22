Dog and owner rescued from fast-flowing Newton Abbot flood water
A man had to be rescued after getting "pinned against trees" while trying to save his dog in fast-flowing flood water.
The incident happened in Newton Abbot, Devon at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
The man had gone into the water after his dog had got into difficulty, and became stranded.
A fire crew attended along with a specialist team from Camel's Head in Plymouth, who helped pull the man and dog to safety using a rescue raft.
They also set up an inflatable barrier in case they drifted further downstream, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Newton Abbot Fire Station said on Facebook: "Fire crews can relate and understand why people do this, but we would once again like to remind people flood water and rivers are dangerous and shouldn't be entered.
"Thankfully we had a good outcome with no injuries, but this could have easily ended with a fatality".