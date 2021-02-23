Devon parking charges may rise to 'manage visitor demand'
Some parking charges in Devon could rise this summer as the county prepares for more visitors.
North Devon Council is being recommended to charge 40p more per hour at some coastal car parks.
The change could bring more than £118,000 to the council in an attempt to "manage demand".
Councillors have been told restrictions on oversees holidays could mean more visitors. The plan will be discussed on Monday.
In summer 2020, the area experienced high numbers of visitors when the first Covid-19 lockdown was lifted, with some roads to coastal resorts being blocked by parked cars.
Ken Miles, North Devon Council's chief executive, who has produced a report on the plan, said: "It is not possible to increase capacity within car parks to try to accommodate additional usage, but measures can be introduced to try to manage demand through the use of parking charges.
"The aim would not be to reduce usage in car parks but to perhaps try to alleviate the situation experienced last year."
The car parks which face the new charges are the Pier, Cove, Marine Drive, and Hele car parks in Ilfracombe, as well as in Croyde and Mortehoe, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A "roadmap" for easing Covid restrictions in England was announced by the prime minister on Monday.