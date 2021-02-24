Plans for repairs of TE Lawrence Plymouth seaplane hangars
Plans have been drawn up to repair two historical hangars, once part of an air base where TE Lawrence, better known as Lawrence of Arabia, was stationed.
The seaplane hangars at the former RAF Mount Batten near Plymouth, Devon, date from 1917 and have listed status for protection due to their significance.
Owner Plymouth Yacht Haven has applied for consent for repairs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
An application has been submitted to Plymouth City Council.
Planning consultants Bailey Partnership said repairs were needed to corroded steelwork and finishing, gutters and downpipes, cladding sheets, and the doors and runners.
The hangars were home to seaplanes during both world wars, including the Sunderland flying boat in World War Two.
TE Lawrence became famous after his mission in the Middle East inspired Arab tribes to fight against the Ottoman Empire in World War One.
His exploits were the basis of the 1962 film Lawrence of Arabia.
The archaeologist, soldier and diplomat, shunned publicity and later rejoined the armed forces under the assumed name of TE Shaw.
He joined the RAF in 1925 and served at RAF Mount Batten.
The road alongside the former base is now called Shaw Road in his memory.
The base remained a defence establishment until the 1980s, and the buildings are described on the National Heritage List for England as "an important survival of early aviation structures."
Lawrence had further links to the South West of England.
He was friends with Plymouth MP Nancy Astor, the first woman to take a seat in the House of Commons, and had a retreat in Dorset called Clouds Hill cottage.
