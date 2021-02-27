Exeter WW2 bomb: 2,500 homes being evacuated
- Published
More than 2,500 households are being evacuated after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found in Exeter, police say.
Officers were called to University of Exeter halls of residence on Glenthorne Road at about 09:20 GMT on Friday and declared a major incident.
Hundreds of students were initially evacuated from 12 halls of residence after the explosive was found.
Royal Navy bomb specialists are continuing to deal with the device.
An initial cordon of 330ft (100m) has been extended to 1,310ft (400m).
On Twitter, the university said the device was discovered by "builders on private land" next to the Streatham campus.
UPDATE: Major incident, Exeter - More than 2,000 homes are being evacuated this morning in preparation for the detonation of a suspected WW2 bomb by the Army, discovered at a building site on Glenthorne Road yesterday https://t.co/WyEitf9bis pic.twitter.com/dKaRf3BM3I— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 27, 2021
Insp Sean Roper, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said resolving the situation would "take some time" because of the "considerable size" of the bomb.
The explosive device is estimated to be about 8ft long (2.5m).
The BBC's John Ayres said there had been "unusual scenes" of "hundreds of students with suitcases, all marching down the street towards St David's [railway] Station, away from the university and finding somewhere to go".
Work will continue today relating to the device which was found yesterday on private land at Glenthorne Road to the west of campus.From 9.00am this morning an expanded cordon will be in place. This is an additional measure to allow the authorities to undertake the necessary work— University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) February 27, 2021
The university said on Saturday morning it would "support those who are affected until the situation is resolved and buildings are reopened".
It said: "We will communicate directly later today by email with those students who have been relocated."
The university said on Friday night it could not say exactly how many students were moved as "obviously many students are not back on campus because of the Covid-19 situation".
Coastguard rescue officers and volunteers from Dartmoor Search and Rescue have been among emergency workers helping alert people to the expanded cordon.
Exeter City Council said no evacuation centres had been set up and people affected had been encouraged to stay with relatives.
The city was heavily attacked by German bombers during World War Two, particularly in May 1942 during the Baedecker Raids.