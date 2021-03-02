Lorraine Cox murder trial: Missing woman 'mutilated'
A man murdered a woman he met at night in a city centre and cut her body into seven pieces, a court heard.
Lorraine Cox went missing in the early hours of 1 September and police discovered she had been killed a week later.
Police recovered forensic evidence from bins in Exeter and body parts from woodland on the outskirts of the city.
Azum Mangori, of no fixed abode, denies murder but admits preventing a lawful burial, Exeter Crown Court heard.
The 24-year-old, also known as Christopher Mayer, allegedly killed the victim before using her SIM card to send messages pretending she was alive.
They met as she walked home from a drinking session in Exeter, a jury heard.
Simon Laws QC, for the prosecution, said: "They had never met before and he took advantage of her drunken state to have sexual activity with her in an alleyway off Sidwell Street.
"He led her back to his room above a kebab shop in the city centre and he killed her there. He cut her body up into seven pieces and disposed of them.
"He mutilated the body in other ways and disposed of her clothing and all the possessions she had with her."
Mr Laws said there was CCTV evidence that showed them together and other evidence showing she had been killed and cut up in his room.
Mr Mangori was born in a Kurdish area of Iraq and had been living in Exeter since July 2020.
The court heard Mr Mangori had researched how to cut up a body online and had watched a video about dismemberment in the days before the killing.
Ms Cox had moved away from Exeter in February 2020 with her partner, but had returned for a short break on 14 August.
The trial continues.