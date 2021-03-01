Family wants nine-hour hospital wait answers after death
The family of a photographer who died after a nine-hour wait in a hospital emergency department is calling for answers as to why it happened.
Barry Gomer, 71, was diagnosed with a blood clot soon after being admitted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital in January, his family said.
They were told he needed an intravenous (IV) drip but he died before treatment.
The hospital said it was deeply saddened by Mr Gomer's death and investigating what happened.
'Frightening in its coldness'
Newspaper photographer Mr Gomer, who covered Princess Diana's crusade against landmines, the Somalian refugee crisis and British royal births, was described as one of the industry greats.
He was taken to hospital suffering from breathlessness on 25 January.
Sister-in-law Clair Allison said the family was told he needed a particular drug which "did not appear to be available in A&E".
She said: "We were then told he would have to go to another area within the hospital, a triage area, and he would be hooked up to an IV at that point. Nine hours later, that still hasn't happened."
His wife, Marthe Gomer, was given his possessions at the hospital, but a jacket containing his passport, press pass and driving licence had gone missing.
Ms Allison said the situation had been "so frightening in its coldness that they haven't really given us any answers at all".
She said: "My sister needs answers in order for her to try to cope with what's happened. We need Barry to have an answer."
The Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust said it was in the process of completing a detailed investigation into the care he received.
