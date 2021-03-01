Exeter WW2 bomb: Hundreds wait to return home
- Published
Hundreds of people in Exeter have spent a third night away from home because of a World War Two bomb found near the university.
The 2,200lb (1,000kg) German bomb was detonated in a controlled explosion on Saturday, damaging nearby buildings.
People living within 100m (330ft) of the device must continue to stay in temporary accommodation, said police.
Others whose homes are within the wider 400m (1,310ft) cordon were allowed back on Sunday night.
Police said the blast left a crater about the size of a double-decker bus.
Officers reported large pieces of metal debris hitting buildings and said some properties in the 100m exclusion zone had sustained "structural damage".
Debris had been thrown at least 250m (820ft) away, they said.
A number of properties "predominantly" within the 100m-zone "suffered structural damage, including broken windows and cracked walls", according to the Devon and Cornwall force.
"Debris, including large metal objects, were thrown in the blast, some of which landed on nearby roofs, which require the use of a crane to remove," a spokesperson said.
The bomb was found on Friday morning by builders on private land next to the University of Exeter's Streatham campus and about 1,400 students were among the evacuees.
Bomb disposal teams destroyed the device in a 400-tonne "box" of sand just before 18:15 GMT on Saturday in an explosion heard up to five miles (8km) away.
The majority of residents who were evacuated on Saturday stayed with friends and family.
Students in private accommodation "should follow instructions from local authorities", said the university.
It expected all academic buildings on campus to be open on Monday.
The city was heavily attacked by German bombers in 19 raids during World War Two, which saw more than 7,000 devices dropped, particularly in May 1942 during the Baedecker Raids.
