BBC News

Plymouth: Swimmer, 41, dies after rescue from sea

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionEmergency services were called to a man who appeared to be in trouble off Tinside Lido

A swimmer has died after getting into trouble in the sea off Plymouth.

Two RNLI lifeboats and a Ministry of Defence boat were started a search for the man after the alarm was raised at about 13:30 GMT on Sunday.

A 41-year-old man was rescued from the water near Tinside Lido at Plymouth Hoe by one of the lifeboats, said police.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead and police said it appeared to have been "a tragic accident".

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.