Ilfracombe park stabbing: Two men deny attempted murder

Published
image captionThe incident took place at Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe

Two men arrested after a stabbing in a park in north Devon have denied attempted murder.

Marcus Goold was attacked at Bicclescombe Park, in Ilfracombe, on 23 January and robbed of a mobile phone, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Callum Pillman, 21, of Heathfield Road, East the Water, Bideford, and Shaun Taylor, 29, of Crosslands, Barnstaple, have also denied a robbery charge.

They were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty via videolink.

They are next due in court in April, with a trial due to begin in August.

