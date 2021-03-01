Plymouth stabbing spree man handed 20-year sentence
- Published
A man who drove into a group of people and then stabbed three men has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
"Jealous and obsessive" Parry Williams, 54, from Vaughan Close, Plymouth, was found guilty of the attempted murder of Martin Timmis at a pub in the city.
Williams stabbed Mr Timmis up to five times with a 10in (25cm) blade, as well as attacking two men who tried to help.
Judge Justice Garnham at Plymouth Crown Court said Williams went "on a rampage of violence".
Williams had previously admitted wounding Ian Carne and Simon Short, who tried to confront him as the incident unfurled.
All three victims needed surgery and spent up to nine days in hospital.
Williams was cleared by the jury at Plymouth Crown Court of attempting to murder his estranged girlfriend Gemma Naylor and her mother Shirley Pardew.
Ms Naylor suffered a broken thigh bone and ankle when Williams's car pinned her against the wall of the Railway Inn in Albert Road, and Ms Pardew was left with bad bruising.
Williams had told the jury he had not deliberately driven at the group of people outside the pub and claimed he had accidentally hit them.
Mr Carne needed surgery for a slash wound, Mr Short was stabbed twice and Mr Timmis was stabbed as he lay on the ground.
Williams drove away from the scene and was arrested 45 miles away at Ide near Exeter having taken 30 antidepressants.
He told police as he was arrested: "I don't care, I stabbed them."
Williams has previous convictions for violence from 1987, including kidnapping and using violence against his estranged wife in 1997, as well as an assault on a sex worker in a hotel in 2015 and throttling Ms Naylor in 2019.
Judge Mr Justice Garnham said the attack on Mr Timmis was "vicious" and called Williams a "very dangerous man who has never learned how to control [his] temper" and a "real danger to women".
"It is perfectly plain that, wound up as you were, you completely lost control of yourself that evening and went on a rampage of violence.
"You were intending to kill Mr Timmis before you arrived at the pub," added Mr Justice Garnham.
He said Mr Timmis, who has felt suicidal since the incident, did subject Williams to some racial abuse that night.
Williams was sentenced to 20 years in prison with three years on licence for the attempted murder of Martin Timmis and intending to cause grievous bodily harm to Ian Carne and Simon Short.