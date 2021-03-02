Axminster teenager joins town council
A teenager has become a town's youngest ever councillor.
Ollie Tucker, 18, was co-opted onto Axminster Town Council in Devon to fill a ward vacancy.
Mr Tucker, who is studying for a geography degree, is a campaigner for Axminster Hospital, volunteers at food banks in the town and works part-time in an Indian restaurant.
"Councillors make decisions young people will inherit, so we should have a say," he said.
"Young people have a stake in communities, but they do not have representation."
Mr Tucker is thought to be among 0.6% of English local authority councillors under the age of 25 based on a census of councillors in 2018, which also said the average age of councillors was 59.
The independent member said his role was "not ground-breaking" but that it "seemed very natural to take the next step, reach out and be involved more institutionally rather than the food bank".
Issues like A-levels in the pandemic and "unaffordable" transport showed that "politics does matter", he said.
The council still has four more vacancies to fill.
Mr Tucker has his first council meeting on 8 March.