Paignton: Woman arrested after car hits man
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was hit by a car.
The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, received "potentially life-changing injuries" after he was hit on Foxhole Road, Paignton, Devon, said police.
The BMW car was driven towards Kings Ash Road after the incident at about 11:40 GMT on Tuesday said officers.
A 32-year-old woman from Paignton is being questioned by police who have appealed for witnesses.
