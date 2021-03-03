Lorraine Cox murder trial: Remains left 'in alley'
- Published
A man murdered and dismembered a woman he met on a night out and left her body parts in an alley and woodland, a court heard.
Azam Mangori allegedly put some of Lorraine Cox's body parts in a bin bag which he left in an alley in Exeter.
The remaining parts were buried under a pile of wood near Newton St Cyres, Exeter Crown Court was told.
Mr Mangori, also known as Christopher Mayer, 24, denies murder.
Ms Cox, 32, was walking home alone after drinking with friends when Mr Mangori approached her in the High Street on 1 September, the court was told.
The pair had sex in an alleyway off Sidwell Street before he invited her to his flat above a kebab shop in Fore Street.
Simon Laws QC, prosecuting, said Mr Mangori killed Ms Cox in his room and cut up her body during the week between her death and his arrest on 8 September.
Police found searches on his phone on how to dismember bodies.
Mr Mangori, who admits preventing an unlawful burial, had also bought sheeting to prevent blood stains at his flat, the court heard.
Mr Laws also said Mr Mangori used Ms Cox's phone to try to convince her father and friends that she had moved to Plymouth to start a new life and wanted no further contact.
But they suspected something was wrong and alerted police.
Officers arrested Mr Mangori after finding CCTV showing him walking back to his home with her.
Mr Mangori was born in a Kurdish area of Iraq and had been living in Exeter since July 2020.
He gave his name as Christopher Mayer but police discovered he was a failed asylum seeker who was liable to deportation.
The case continues.
