Exeter house fire: Girl, 7, is fourth victim
- Published
A seven-year-old girl died in the week after a house fire that killed three other people, an inquest heard.
Iviee-May Hall died in Bristol's Children's Hospital last week.
Inquests into the causes of the four deaths following the fire in Clayton Road on 21 February have opened in Exeter.
The other three victims were Lillie-Rose Rudge, four, and her parents Daniel Rudge, 29, and Kaylie Rudge, 28.
Two other children, Lillie-Rose's twin brother and a nine-year-old boy, were treated in hospital.
Senior Devon coroner Philip Spinney said at the opening of inquests in Exeter that the causes of the deaths were being investigated.
He adjourned the inquests for "further inquiries to be made", including the preparation of a full fire investigation into how the blaze started.
Police said earlier the fire, which started in a downstairs room at the home, was being treated as "non-suspicious".