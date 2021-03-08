BBC News

Ten Tors Dartmoor hike challenge cancelled due to Covid

image captionThe challenge sees teams of young participants hiking over some of the wildest landscapes in Southern England

One of the UK's biggest annual outdoor adventure events, the Ten Tors challenge, has been cancelled.

Organisers of the "demanding trek" in Devon said it would not be possible to hold the event in May due to coronavirus restrictions and there will be a virtual walk instead.

About 3,000 teenagers walk up to 55 miles across Dartmoor over two days.

It is the second year running the event, in its 61st year, has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

In a statement Col Neville Holmes, Ten Tors director, said the event was cancelled "with regret" but restrictions meant it was no longer possible.

image copyrightRebecca Barnett
image captionIn 2020 some teenagers completed their own challenges from home, like Izzy Fellows-Barnett, 15

He hoped those affected would understand that "safety is always their number one priority" but understood the announcement would be "a huge disappointment to many".

The event starts and finishes at Okehampton Camp in north Dartmoor.

Organisers said a virtual event was being planned "to keep the Ten Tors flame alive".

Ten Tors is led by the Army and involves about 1,000 military personnel from all three services across the region, along with partner agencies, local authorities and volunteer organisations.

