Ten Tors Dartmoor hike challenge cancelled due to Covid
One of the UK's biggest annual outdoor adventure events, the Ten Tors challenge, has been cancelled.
Organisers of the "demanding trek" in Devon said it would not be possible to hold the event in May due to coronavirus restrictions and there will be a virtual walk instead.
About 3,000 teenagers walk up to 55 miles across Dartmoor over two days.
It is the second year running the event, in its 61st year, has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
In a statement Col Neville Holmes, Ten Tors director, said the event was cancelled "with regret" but restrictions meant it was no longer possible.
He hoped those affected would understand that "safety is always their number one priority" but understood the announcement would be "a huge disappointment to many".
The event starts and finishes at Okehampton Camp in north Dartmoor.
Organisers said a virtual event was being planned "to keep the Ten Tors flame alive".
Ten Tors is led by the Army and involves about 1,000 military personnel from all three services across the region, along with partner agencies, local authorities and volunteer organisations.
