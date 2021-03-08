Plympton cafe in court over two lockdown breach charges
- Published
A court has heard that a cafe broke coronavirus lockdown restrictions twice last year.
Finla Coffee in Plympton, Devon, was charged with failing to close on 6 November and on 7 November.
No pleas were entered by the cafe, so Plymouth magistrates entered not guilty pleas on both charges brought by Plymouth City Council.
The case was adjourned for trial on 6 and 7 July at Plymouth Magistrates' Court.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.