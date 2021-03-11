Exeter fight between teenagers leaves boy, 15, injured
A 15-year-old suffered "puncture wounds to his leg" in a violent clash between teenagers.
He was treated in hospital after the "disorder" between a small group of 15 and 16 year olds in Exwick, Exeter, said police.
Following the incident at about 20:40 GMT on Wednesday three youths have been arrested and are being questioned.
Det Insp Sally Johns called it an "isolated incident" and called for witnesses to come forward.
Police said the injured boy was recovering at home with his family.
