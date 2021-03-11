Lorraine Cox murder trial: DNA of accused man on knives and saw
- Published
Knives used to dismember a missing woman had DNA on them of the man accused of killing her, a court heard.
The DNA of Azam Mangori was also found on bags used to dispose of body parts of Lorraine Cox, 32, who went missing on a night out in Exeter.
Mr Mangori is accused of murdering Ms Cox in his room above a kebab shop in the early hours of 1 September 2020.
The 24-year-old admits unlawful burial but denies murdering Ms Cox.
The jury at Exeter Crown Court heard Mangori accosted her as she walked home through the city in the early hours after a night out with friends and took her back to his room.
He is alleged to have killed her and cut her body into seven pieces before putting her arms and legs in bin bags in an alleyway off Mary Arches Street and her head and torso in woods at nearby Newton St Cyres.
Forensic scientist Michael Wheelhouse said he examined exhibits recovered from Mr Mangori's room above the Bodrum Kebab Shop, a communal kitchen next to it, the alleyway outside it and the site where her torso was recovered.
He said he found Mr Mangori's DNA on the knots on the bin bags used to wrap up Miss Cox's severed arms and legs and her DNA on the inside.
Her DNA was also on a saw recovered from Mr Mangori's room but there was such heavy bloodstaining on the handle that no other DNA profile could be obtained.
The DNA of both were found on two knives which were also recovered from the scene, as well as items of her property including Ms Cox's rucksack, and driving licence.
He said: "My conclusion was that Mangori had used the knives to dismember Ms Cox. Some action in the bedroom has caused her blood to become airborne.
"The findings are consistent with him having dismembered her in the bedroom."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.