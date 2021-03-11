Covid-19: Police investigation into Sidmouth care home outbreak
A coronavirus outbreak at a care home is being investigated by police.
There has been an outbreak of Covid-19 at Holmesley Care Home in Sidmouth, Devon, and one resident has died.
Detective chief Insp Matthew Bourne, from Devon and Cornwall Police's public protection unit, said the outbreak involved "a number of residents and staff".
Public Health Devon said there was no evidence to suggest the infection had spread into the local community.
The police are leading the investigation in partnership with the Care Quality Commission.
Public Health Devon said it knew the "significant outbreak" was concerning for residents, their families and staff within the home.
On Wednesday, the BBC reported a resident at Holmesley Care Home had died and a "high number of positive cases" had been confirmed at the home.
The home said most residents and staff at the home have received their first vaccine dose, and are due to receive their second soon.
