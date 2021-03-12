Covid-19: Second person dies at Sidmouth care home
A second person has died at a care home under investigation by police amid an outbreak of coronavirus.
Welford Healthcare, owner of Holmesley Care Home in Sidmouth, Devon, said it was "devastated".
The "vast majority" of residents and staff had received the first dose of vaccine, it said.
Welford said it was "working closely" with the authorities to "halt the spread of infection and to investigate how the virus entered our home".
Police are leading the investigation in partnership with the Care Quality Commission.
On Wednesday, the BBC reported a resident at Holmesley Care Home had died and a "high number of positive cases" had been confirmed at the home.
A Welford Healthcare spokesperson said the two residents who had died "will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this challenging time".
The vaccination of most residents and staff "may have helped prevent an even worse situation".
Welford said that of residents and staff who had tested positive, "the majority have shown either no symptoms, or mild symptoms only".
It said: "For nearly 12 months our staff team has worked incredibly hard to keep the virus from entering our home.
"We are therefore devastated by this outbreak and are committed to working closely with all the relevant authorities to halt the spread of infection and to investigate how the virus entered our home."
