Triple amputee commando Mark Ormrod raises more than £150K for charity
- Published
A triple amputee former Royal Marine has raised more than £150,000 for charity in a 5km (3.1 mile) run.
Mark Ormrod lost both legs and his right arm when he stood on an IED while out on foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2007.
The veteran from Plymouth challenged himself to run again using prosthetic legs and raise money for the Reorg charity.
He completed the challenge on a running track in Tavistock, Devon.
Messages of support poured into his Facebook page as he finished the run live on BBC Breakfast.
The Reorg charity helps people from the armed forces and emergency services suffering from physical and psychological trauma by teaching them Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
From a target of £5,000, Mr Ormrod had raised more than £156,000 according to his Just Giving page at the time of writing.
"I'm a big advocate for being outside your comfort zone so I've been in this position a million times in my life," he said before the challenge.
"I'm familiar with the feeling of discomfort and doing things that push yourself."
He told BBC Breakfast after the run that he was "very tired" and would be going home with his family "to have a pizza and watch a film".
He is already lining up his next challenge, possibly a sea swim to Drake's Island in Plymouth Sound.
