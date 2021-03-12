Paignton: Man arrested after car hits pedestrian
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the vehicle hit a male pedestrian in Paignton and was driven off without stopping on 2 March.
The injured man, in his 30s, sustained life-changing injuries and is still receiving medical treatment.
Officers said the arrested man is 25-years-old and from Paignton, and remains in custody.
The incident occurred on Foxhole Road, Paignton at about 11:40 GMT and the car was driven towards Kings Ash road afterwards.
A 32-year-old woman from Paignton previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail until 29 March.
