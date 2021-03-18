Plymouth man charged with murdering his father
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his father.
Shaun Powney, 51, from Plymouth in Devon is accused of murdering 70-year-old Patrick Powney on 18 February.
Devon and Cornwall Police attended an address on Shelley Way, from where Patrick Powney was taken to Derriford Hospital and later died.
Mr Powney appeared over video link from Langdon Hospital, Dawlish and was remanded in custody until another hearing at Exeter Crown Court in April.
