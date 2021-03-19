Covid-19: Further deaths in Sidmouth care home under investigation
- Published
Two more residents of a care home under police investigation have died after testing positive for Covid-19.
Seven people have now died at Holmesley Care Home in Sidmouth, Devon, after an outbreak saw a "significant number" of residents and staff testing positive.
Devon and Cornwall Police launched a "complex investigation" after "concerns" were raised over the circumstances of the outbreak.
The home described the deaths as "devastating".
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who has been affected by this loss," Will Neal, a partner at the home, said in a letter to the residents' families.
The "vast majority" of residents and staff at the home have received their first dose of the vaccine.
Mr Neal said most residents are "no longer showing any Covid symptoms or remain asymptomatic".
"We still have a small number of people who are displaying symptoms and we continue to monitor their health very closely," he said.
"All those who have tested negative are being cared for by dedicated carers who are not attending to the needs of those who have tested positive."
The home now increased the number of nurses it has on duty from one to two at all times, the letter explained.
Mr Neal told residents' families that all staff are taking lateral flow tests before each shift, while weekly PCR swab tests are completed weekly by everyone in the home who has not tested positive in 90 days.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.