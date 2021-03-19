Exeter University: Two students sexually assaulted
Three men have been arrested in connection with sexual assaults on two students on a university campus.
Police said two women, aged 19 and 20, were assaulted in two separate incidents on 7 March at the University of Exeter.
Two men from Exeter aged 20 and 21 and an 18-year-old man from Leeds have been released on police bail until 31 March.
University Vice Chancellor Lisa Roberts tweeted: "Please take care of yourselves and each other."
A police spokesperson said the assaults on the Streatham Campus on the edge of the city were being treated as connected.
The suspects and the victims were not believed to be known to each other, said police.
The two women who were assaulted were being supported by specialist investigators.
