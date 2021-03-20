BBC News

Sarah Everard vigil: Hundreds gather at Exeter Cathedral

Published
image captionHundreds of people gathered outside Exeter Cathedral

Hundreds have gathered at a vigil in Exeter to highlight violence against women in the wake of Sarah Everard's death.

Protestors came together on the cathedral green on Saturday from around 18:00 GMT.

Many women came forward to share stories of the sexual and physical abuse and violence they have suffered.

One said: "I feel like it's a privilege I haven't been raped - that shouldn't be a privilege."

Another said women "shouldn't have to fight to walk the streets at night".

image captionSome of the attendees spoke to the crowd about their own stories of sexual assault

The organisers described themselves as a community "enraged by injustice" in the Facebook page for the event.

They wrote: "We need to listen to one another, to hear people who have been historically silenced."

The vigil comes a day after three men were arrested in connection with the sexual assault of two women on a University of Exeter campus on 7 March.

Similar vigils were held around the country on Saturday, with thousands attending a rally in London.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police were heavily criticised for handcuffing and arresting several participants of a protest on Clapham Common, where Ms Everard was last seen.

