Nathan DeAsha: Pro bodybuilder must repay steroid cash
A professional bodybuilder has been ordered to repay thousands of pounds which he made from selling illegal steroids to another gym.
Nathan DeAsha, 34, of Gateacre, Liverpool, sold steroids worth £10,000 to the Pain and Gain gym in Barnstaple.
He was given a 12-month suspended jail sentence at Exeter Crown Court in September 2019 for supplying steroids.
He has now been ordered to repay £6,326 at a proceeds of crime hearing at the same court.
The steroids were found when police arrested Pain and Gain boss Richard Green for cocaine dealing.
Green was jailed for four and a half years in 2019 for possession of MDMA and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing £56,000 of criminal property.
DeAsha had supplied the steroids over three months in 2017 after giving a body building demonstration to customers.
The defendant, who runs the Prophecy Performance Centre in Liverpool, confirmed the benefit from crime to be £6,326 and that his available assets were £50,000.
Judge David Evans ordered DeAsha to repay the money within three months or go to prison for six months.
Lee Bremridge, prosecuting, said DeAsha would have to sell a property to meet the order.
Julian Nutter, defending, said DeAsha had agreed to the settlement.
In the original sentencing hearing, the same judge told DeAsha that he was a disgrace to the sport of bodybuilding.
DeAsha, who was British Grand Prix champion when he was sentenced, was forced to pull out of a Mr Olympia event in Las Vegas so he could attend court.
His Prophecy Performance Centre has recently been raided by police and fined for remaining open during lockdown.
