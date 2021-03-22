Torbay 'ghost ships could be pop-up hotels'
- Published
Operators of cruise ships anchored off the coast of England are being asked to turn them into pop-up hotels.
The ships have been sheltering off the south Devon coastline since the cruise market collapsed in the pandemic.
Torbay Council leader Steve Darling thinks they would provide perfect holiday hotels for the expected influx of visitors as lockdown eases.
It follows a scientist on a government advisory body saying overseas summer holidays were "extremely unlikely".
Liberal Democrat Mr Darling said it was "becoming fairly obvious that the chances of people going abroad on holiday are vanishing".
So there was a "conversation to be had" with the cruise lines, he said.
"Torbay is due to be packed with visitors, and we have potentially got 'pop-up' accommodation with good quality hotels off our coastline," he said.
He has asked officials to approach the ships' operators, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Mr Darling wants the ships to make Torbay a regular stop in the future.
"Positive messages" from ships' staff "gives opportunities to build stronger links with the cruise line industry", he said.
On Monday cruise liners Zaandam and Marella Explorer were anchored off Torbay, and the Arcadia, Ventura, Queen Victoria and Queen Mary were in Babbacome Bay, between Torquay and Teignmouth.
But some cruise ships have been there since the first lockdown a year ago.
At Christmas local youngster made cards and well-wishers collected gifts to be taken on board.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.